CM Maryam mulls extension in Punjab cabinet

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam mulls extension in Punjab cabinet

Punjab govt is also planning to appoint 28 parliamentary secretaries

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 19:52:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is considering to expand her cabinet as four to five senior MPAs are likely to become ministers.

According to sources, Rana Iqbal, Manshaullah Butt and Sultan Haider Ali are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. South Punjab will get two ministers in the cabinet expansion, said the sources.

CM Maryam Nawaz will make the final decision after consulting the party president Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is also planning to appoint 28 parliamentary secretaries to appease its MPs.

Also Read: A man was given justice at the cost of country, bemoans Nawaz

The list of parliamentary secretaries has been prepared and it is already submitted to chief minister.

The sources said that disgruntled MPs are likely to be accommodated as parliamentary secretaries to end the rift within the party.