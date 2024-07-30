May 9 judicial commission will be the last nail in PML-N's coffin, says Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan May 9 judicial commission will be the last nail in PML-N's coffin, says Barrister Saif

Says PTI to come out victorious in May 9 cases as it did in reserved seats verdict by the apex court

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 12:24:50 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was all at sea after the KP government decided to from a judicial commission on May 9 related incidents.

He said in a statement that the PML-N especially Maryam Nawaz had been groaning after the announcement of the judicial commission of the KP government, adding that something fishy was going on in the rank and file of the PML-N.

He went on to say that neither the PML-N led government wanted to form a judicial commission itself neither did it want us to constitute one, citing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s call for a judicial commission to probe May 9 incidents.

He said that the PTI would come out victorious in May 9 cases as it did in reserved seats verdict by the apex court.

He said that the judicial commission would be the last nail in the coffin of the PML-N.

He reiterated that the “Form-47” government would not be able to survive.

