Naval Chief meets Romanian military leadership, delivers lecture at NDU, Romania

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf paid an official visit to Romania where he called on the military leadership and delivered a lecture at the National Defence University (NDU) of Romania.

During the visit, the Naval Chief held combined meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Gheorghita Vlad and Chief of Romanian Navy Vice Admiral Mihai Panait onboard Romanian Navy Frigate Regina Maria, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Issues related to regional maritime security, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral military collaboration were discussed in the meeting.

The dignitaries, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military collaboration, agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

During his visit to National Defence University of Romania, the Admiral also delivered a lecture on ‘Collaborative Maritime Security’ in which he stressed upon the need for Collaborative Maritime Security efforts.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored that Pakistan firmly believed that dialogue and negotiations were the most effective means of resolving maritime disputes.

He highlighted that no single state has the capacity to create and sustain an environment with effective Maritime Security.

Pakistan Navy effectively contributes towards Collaborative Maritime Security efforts with participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) led CTF-150 and 151, conduct of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and multinational maritime exercise AMAN.

The recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand the bilateral defence ties between two friendly countries.

