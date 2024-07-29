No one has right to issue fatwas to kill anybody, says Ata Tarar

Tarar announced to deal with iron hands who issued fatwa against CJP Isa

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Information Ata Tarar said that no one has the right to issue fatwas to kill anybody.

Talking to the media along with PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi and religious scholars he said that there are political motives behind issuing fatwas adding they will become a wall in the way of those who spread hatred by issuing fatwas.

Federal Minister said that if when explanatory statement surfaces, what is the scope for issuing fatwas for killing? Now this is a work beyond condemnation, he said.

Minister Tarar further highlighted the role played by his elders and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa's father, a colleague of Quaid-e-Azam, and his grandfather who provided services for Muslims.

He said that it is the responsibility of the state to implement the law and that an FIR has also been registered on what has been done. He said that there is no room in our society to make such announcements for political purposes.

Ata Tarar said that everyone has the right to talk about Islam not only one group of society. He announced to deal with the one who made the statement about the Chief Justice with iron hands.

Hanif Abbasi on the occasion said that they and their children are ready to die in the name of the holy prophet. Anarchy will not be allowed to spread in Pakistan. He blamed that some have been trying to topple the government and use whatever tool they can for it.

Hanif Abbasi said that whoever gave this fatwa does not have this right. The enforcement agencies should arrest such people and bring them to justice. The Chief Justice is being targeted by using social media and everyone is joining it for personal purposes. , I am very grateful to our scholars who guided us.

If the Chief Justice can be accused, who has a whole history, then they can also be accused, Abbasi said.

He said that Israel is the enemy. He said that a resolution was passed for a political party in a country.