TLP naib emir arrested for incitement, hurling threats at CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Pakistan Pakistan TLP naib emir arrested for incitement, hurling threats at CJP Qazi Faez Isa

The case was registered by Qila Gujjar Singh police on the complaint of SHO Hammad Hussain

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 16:41:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Monday arrested Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Naib Emir Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah hours after registering a case against him on the allegation of threatening Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Hours earlier, the Qila Gujjar Singh police registered a case against the TLP leader on the complaint of SHO Hammad Hussain.

The case was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act besides other provisions of law, including spreading religious hatred, sedition, intimidating the higher judiciary, interfering in and obstructing statutory duties.

According to the FIR, the suspct threatened and spread hatred against the judiciary during a protest outside the press club.

The TLP naib emir and 1,500 workers have been nominated in the FIR.

GOVT'S SWIFT ACTION

Earlier, the government warned the hate-mongers of action after a controversy erupted over threat to the chief justice of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif warned that "attempts of bloodletting are being made on the pretext of religion".

Referring to the ongoing campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the defence minister said some misguided people were targeting the CJP for a recent SC verdict which, he said, had nothing to do with the CJP.

Sharing his viewpoint at the presser, Minister Ahsan Iqbal recalled that a political party - a reference to TLP - was created to foment chaos in 2018.

Iqbal recounted decrees by religious scholars in which they said that terrorism, sectarianism and suicide killing had no link with Islam.