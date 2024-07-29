No one holds a candle to PTI in politics, says Barrister Saif

People who aim to gain political mileage are trying to worsen the situation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that no one could compete the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in political arena.

Mr. Saif stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government wanted to keep the PTI in trouble. He claimed that the KP government had resolved the matter in Bannu while taking potshots at federal ministers Atta Tarar and Amir Muqam by saying that the duo held the PTI responsible for the turmoil in Bannu.

“People who aim to gain political mileage are trying to worsen the situation. No one can compete us politically. We can defeat them in an hour. We haven’t sent any message to anyone. I reject the accusations that we are working against the state,” he asserted.

He blamed the government for building barriers between the PTI and the establishment, recalling the woes of being denied a level playing-field during the elections.

