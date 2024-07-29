KP govt to give reserved seats to families of May 9 martyrs

Sources said that decision was taken on the instructions of PTI founder

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In a bid to solidify its stance on May 9, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to allot the reserved seats to the families of the martyrs of May 9.

According to sources, seats reserved for women will be given to the widows of the martyrs of May 9. The widows of Javed Akakhel, Sikandar, Muhammad Bilal, Abrar Ahmad and Javed Gill would be granted reserved seats.

Sources said that decision was taken on the instructions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

It must be remembered that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had tipped the scales in PTI’s favour by granting reserved seats to the PTI by a 8-5 verdict earlier this month.

Reserved seats: SC tips the scales in PTI's favour in landmark verdict

Going against the grain of its previous decisions regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the run-up to Feb 8 election, the apex court on Friday overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol. The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Irfan Saadat, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Ali Mazhar have decided in favour of the PTI to be allotted reserved seats while Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aminuddin Khan favoured against the PTI.

Besides, Justice Yahya Afridi wrote a dissenting note.

The SC accepted the PTI as a political party and rejected the SIC's appeals. It has been said in the SC verdict that the PTI could give list of the candidates of the reserved seats, adding that those 41 candidates could present their certificates to prove that they were members of the party.

It is noteworthy that the full court bench had also deliberated on the PTI's reserved seats for almost two hours in a meeting of a day before the announcement of the verdict.



Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan attended the meeting presided over by the CJP.