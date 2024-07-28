PM Shehbaz announces visa-free entry for gulf businessmen

Online visas will be issued within 24 hours to businessmen and tourists from 126 countries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government has approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf countries to promote foreign investment, business activities, and tourism in Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that online visas will be issued within 24 hours to businessmen, investors, and tourists from 126 countries. Additionally, he stated that businessmen and tourists from these 126 countries will be exempted from visa fees.

The prime minister explained that relaxing the visa regime will help make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment and tourism.

He added that a sub-category under the visa-on-arrival facility has been approved for Sikh pilgrims holding passports from third countries, aimed at promoting religious tourism.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced that an E-system of electronic gates is being implemented at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports. He emphasised that the relaxation of the visa policy will contribute to economic stability and enhanced foreign exchange reserves.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan’s sacred places and northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are considered a paradise for tourists.

He stated that a dashboard will be established at the Ministry of Interior to oversee the implementation of the new visa regime. This dashboard will monitor visa-free entry, business visa lists, and tourist visas on arrival, and will provide regular review reports.

He commended the Ministry of Interior and other relevant divisions for their performance regarding the new visa regime.