Woman 'commits suicide' over inflated electricity bill

Police start probe into the matter.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A woman allegedly committed suicide over the inflated electricity bill on Sunday.

According to the CCTV footage available with Dunya News, a woman can be seen jumping into a drain, resulting in ending her life. A rescue operation is ongoing to find the body. The deceased was identified as Razia Bibi, who committed suicide after paying the electricity bill.

According to the family, Razia Bibi was ill and undergoing treatment. The money available at home was used to pay the electricity bill.

Police started a probe into the matter.

