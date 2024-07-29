JI workers released as govt accepts one of its demands

The party’s sit-in enters fourth day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Accepting the JI’s demand, the federal government on Sunday released its workers.

JI has confirmed that all its leaders and workers have been released.

The JI held a sit-in against inflated power bills and price hike and its protest has entered fourth day.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has said 35 JI workers have been released, adding talks with the JI’s leaders were held in a pleasant atmosphere.

He said the federal government has given subsidy to the consumers who are using 200 electricity units.

We have a vision of letting the country go. We want to improve people’s lot, the federal minister said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is staging protest in Rawalpindi for last three days against the exorbitant electricity bills while demanding relief for the public.

“This sit-in is uniting the whole Pakistan,” said the JI emir.

He added that PPP started the business of IPPs in 1994 and later PML-N further enhanced it.

According to Hafiz Naeem, every segment of society is perturbed due to inflated power bills including the traders and industrialists.

