Ailing woman drowns herself in drain over inflated bill

Exorbitant bills are taking their toll on public health and hitting incomes

Second tragic incident in Gujranwala in last one week

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Inflated and exorbitant electricity bills continue to take their toll on households as a woman allegedly committed suicide after receiving this month’s bill on Sunday.

According to the CCTV footage available with Dunya News, a woman can be seen jumping into a drain, resulting in her death.

A rescue operation was launched to fish out the body of the deceased who was identified as Razia Bibi.

Razia Bibi’s family said she had been undergoing treatment for an ailment and had limited income. On receiving hefty bill, the kin said, she came under immense stress and committed suicide.

Police started a probe into the incident.

This is the second tragic incident of this nature in Gujranwala in the last few days.

MAN KILLS BROTHER



A week ago, an electricity bill dispute led to the murder of a younger brother by his elder sibling in Gujranwala.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Prince Road area where two brothers lived together in a house.

An electricity bill of Rs30,000 sparked an argument between the siblings regarding its payment and during the altercation, the elder brother allegedly attacked his younger brother with a sharp dagger, resulting in fatal injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.

Police later arrested Umar who claimed life of his brother Murtaza.

Initial investigation revealed that the dispute escalated when the suspect demanded payment of the bill from his younger brother.

