KP CM Gandapur urges institutions to stay neutral

All the decisions of the apex committee meeting were made after taking input from everyone

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday advised the institutions to stay ‘neutral’.

He made these remarks while speaking to media in Mardan. The CM lauded the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel, adding that all incomplete projects would be complemented as he intended to take funds from the federal government at any cost.

He announced to give plots to the police, teachers and polio workers.

“We have never done politics of power. All the decisions of the apex committee meeting were made after taking input from everyone. The petrol prices were very low during our time in the office. Economic situation of the country is unnerving. Our budget is tax free and pro-people. We are bringing projects for poor people,” he reiterated.

He further announced to provide solar system to 50,000 people, adding that the government was already giving solar system to 100,000 people. He also called for the need to build new universities in deprived areas.

