Pakistan Pakistan PTI activist's assault on actor Tahir Anjum proved a staged drama

Police investigation revealed the truth behind fiasco

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aneela Riaz’s assault on actor and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Cultural Wing President Tahir Anjum has been declared fake and staged in an investigation.

According to details, Aneela Riaz and Tahir Anjum created fiasco for political and personal gains. Tahir Anjum wanted to get higher ranking in the party while Aneela Riaz had aspirations for a PTI reserved seat.

Both accused have accepted their planning of drama for personal interests.

According to sources, their communication on phone and close circuit footage on TV revealed the truth during the investigation.

Aneela Riaz visited Tahir’s home before going to the Punjab Assembly and Tahir Anjum already wrote an apology letter by Aneela before the case registration.

Police officers informed the higher authorities about the matter and Aneela Riaz was arrested on the instruction of authorities.

Earlier, actor Tahir Anjum submitted an apology letter by Aneela Riaz to SP investigation Civil Lines.

Apology letter mentioned that Aneela Riaz’s family sought apology from Tahir Anjum visiting his home. Aneela alias Neeli Pari also sought apology after assault outside Punjab Assembly.

Tahir Anjum didn’t accepted apology due to anger, however, accepted her apology and forgave her after the apology of Aneela’s family.

It is pertinent to note that actor Tahir Anjum filed a case of alleged assault against Aneela Riaz in the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Aneela Riaz is accused of assaulting Tahir Anjum outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday last on the allegation of creating a video against PTI founder Imran Khan.



