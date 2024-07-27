Hot and humid weather to persist; rain likely at isolated places: PMD

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 04:12:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar Region and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Isolated rain-windstorm/thundershower is also likely in northeast Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 46 degrees Celsius.

