NDMA advisory: More monsoon rains from July 28 to 31

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 28th July 2024 and likely to remain till 31st July 2024.

Under influence of this system, rainfall may trigger landslides, mudslides or falling boulders potentially disrupting roads during this period in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK, a news release said.

Rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs. Hill torrents may trigger in Sulaiman and the Kirthar Ranges. Likewise, hill torrents are likely to trigger in DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Flash floods can strike suddenly, catching people off guard. Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas. Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle. Bridges can be hazardous during floods. Avoid crossing them if water is flowing rapidly.

Avoid staying in weak structures. In case of intense rain, seek shelter in safe places such as schools, government buildings, or any concrete buildings.

NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

