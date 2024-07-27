Armed forces pay homage to Capt Sarwar Shaheed

Capt Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, embraced martyrdom in 1948

Updated On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 10:48:51 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The armed forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs paid homage to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 76th Shahadat Anniversary . His courage, steadfast determination and resilience will never be forgotten.

The first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Muhammad Sarwar who embraced Shahadat in 1948 at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir), showed unwavering fortitude and heroism in defence of the motherland, an Inter Services Public Relations ISPR news release said.

The anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed martyrdom reminds us of the sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan.

Let us remember these brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland.

