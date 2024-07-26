President Zardari approves appointment of two ad hoc judges

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari approves appointment of two ad hoc judges

Justices (R) Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will serve for one year

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 22:28:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a Press Release issued by the Presidency, the President approved Article 182 of the Constitution.

More to read: JCP approves two former judges in ad hoc capacity for SC

The judges include retired justices Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The both have been appointed as ad hoc judges for one year.