Imprisoned Imran Khan to run for Oxford University Chancellor slot

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 12:45:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – Interned former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is likely to run for the position of chancellor of prestigious University of Oxford from Adiala Jail, several media outlets quoted former premier's advisor on international media, Syed Zulfi Bukhari.

Imran, who is an Oxford alumni himself, is currently serving out his sentence in Adiala Jail in a fresh Toshakhana case.



Khan has decided to throw his hat into the ring for one of the most regarded positions in world academia.

“Imran Khan will contest for the chancellor of Oxford University as there is a public demand that he should contest,” said Khan’s international media advisor Zulfi Bokhari in an interview with a British media outlet.

“We will announce it publicly once we get a go-ahead from Khan and start the signature campaign for it,” he revealed.

The vacancy of chancellor of the University of Oxford is open following the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten, the former governor of Hong Kong and Tory Party chairman, who held the post for 21 years.

According to reports, it will be the first time the elections for the chancellor will be conducted online compared to the conventional process in which the graduates were required to vote in full academic dress.

Khan obtained a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE) from Keble College in the University of Oxford.

Previously, Khan had served as the chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 till 2014.

It must be noted that several other high-profile figures including two former British PMs such as Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are also eyeing the coveted slot.

