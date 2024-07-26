Cleanliness in Lahore, beyond falls short of expectations, Punjab CM

Pakistan Pakistan Cleanliness in Lahore, beyond falls short of expectations, Punjab CM

She said every nook and cranny in Punjab should put its best foot forward

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 10:57:58 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) --Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the cleanliness situation in Lahore, Sargodha and some other districts falls short of expectations.

Chairing a meeting to review the outsourcing of solid waste management services, she said every nook and cranny in Punjab should put its best foot forward. She asked the officials to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the proper cleaning of urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

She expressed her frustration over the subpar cleaning conditions in Lahore, Sargodha and other districts.



Moreover, she said negligence in cleaning the drains would not be tolerated.

During the briefing she was apprised that two solid waste management companies in Sargodha and Sahiwal would soon be up and running.

The CM was briefed that at least 361 private companies have reached out to the Punjab government, expressing their interest in taking on the solid waste management affairs across Punjab.

