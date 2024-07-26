Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 05:46:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Friday which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply, Dunya News reported

The rain was reported from different parts of the city including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Road, Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities.

A heavy downpour in several areas of the inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours.

