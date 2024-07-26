Sanaullah asks PTI to use democratic way for resolving political issues

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah asks PTI to use democratic way for resolving political issues

Rana Sanaullah said that doors for talks under democratic system are always open for PTI.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 04:40:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to use democratic way for resolving political issues.

Talking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah said PTI politics of agitation and negative propaganda had created trouble for national institutions and the country.

The PTI always tried to use way of confrontation, he said adding that the leaders of PTI had adopted uncivilized and undemocratic manners against the state on May 9. We are fully alert of any circumstances, he warned.

In reply to a question, he said that doors for talks under democratic system are always open for PTI. The PTI should avoid hatching conspiracy against the state and come forward for talks to address the political matters through right forum, he added.

