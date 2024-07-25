KP apex committee vows stern action against terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan KP apex committee vows stern action against terrorists

The apex committee agreed with most of the demands presented by Bannu Jirga

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 21:22:34 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The provincial apex committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to take stern action against the terrorists.

The meeting of apex committee was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday in Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by Peshawar’s corps commander, chief secretary, IG police and members of Bannu Jirga.

The apex committee agreed with most of the demands presented by the Bannu Jirga.

According to the official statement issued after the meeting, stern action would be taken against the terrorists across the province.

Also Read: Bannu incident: CM Gandapur summons apex committee meeting

The statement said that action would be taken against the armed gangs.

The representatives of security agencies made it clear that there is no operation going on in the province. Police and CTD will take action against the terrorists.

The help of army would be sought in the border areas, said the statement issued after the high-level meeting.

It was also decided that the districts of southern regions would be given priority in new jobs.

Earlier, a Jirga was also held in the Chief Minister's House during which Jirga members tabled their demands. Accepting their demands, CM gandapur decided to call a meeting of the provincial apex committee.