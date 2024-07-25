Bannu incident: CM Gandapur summons apex committee meeting

Pakistan Pakistan Bannu incident: CM Gandapur summons apex committee meeting

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will chair provincial apex committee meeting at 12:00noon.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 03:54:23 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has convened meeting of the provincial apex committee to be held today (Thursday) over the Bannu incident, Dunya News reported.

According to the details, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will chair provincial apex committee meeting at 12:00noon. Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, IG, Additional Chief Secretary Interior and other officials will also attend the meeting.

Sources said that five elders of the Bannu Jirga will also attend the meeting. The demands of the Bannu Jirga accepted by the government will be placed before the provincial apex committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Jirga was held in the Chief Minister's House during which Jirga members tabled their demands. Accepting their demands, CM gandapur decided to call a meeting of the provincial apex committee meeting.

