Frankfurt episode: Ministers highlight Pakistan flag's sanctity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has highlighted sanctity of the national flag days after some miscreants attacked Pakistan’s consulate in Germany.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Awais Leghari, Khawaja Asif, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Tanveer and Atta Tarar held a ‘ceremony’ and shared their pictures with the Pakistani flag as a symbolic gesture of highlighting its sanctity.

A group of Afghans attacked installations at Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and also pulled down the flag.

Pakistan condemned the move and registered its protest at the relevant forums.