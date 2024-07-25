Imran Khan files application in LHC against his possible detention under military courts

Requests the court to keep his detention in civilian courts, not under military courts

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 14:14:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former PM has filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his possible detention under military courts pertaining to May 9 cases.

The PTI founder has filed the application in the LHC through his counsel Aziz Karamat, making federal government and inspector generals of all four provinces respondents.

Imran Khan contended in the application that there was a possibility of his detention to the Army under military courts in May 9 related cases.

The PTI founder requested the court to order to keep his detention in civilian courts in May 9 cases and release stay-orders against possible detention under military courts.

Incumbent government has decided to ban PTI party and invoke Article 6 against Imran Khan, along with Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri. PTI founder Imran Khan has allegedly confessed his stance, inciting public to attack public and private properties on his arrest on May 9.

However, Imran Khan has claimed that May 9 was orchestrated planning and false flag operation against him and his party.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan has been acquitted in cipher, Toshakhana, iddat nikkah cases, however, he has been detained in another new Toshakhana and May 9 cases.