Political landscape of the country is moving towards destruction, says Sheikh Rashid

Banning PTI will not prove useful instead favor the PTI, he asserts

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chairman and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that the political landscape of the country is moving towards destruction.

Talking to Dunya News, he voiced the public crisis, saying electricity overbilling and inflation compelling the public to sweep streets and the government was responsible for public hue and cry.

Sheikh Rashid highlighted the political victimisation of PTI, stating PTI was barred from electoral symbols, the PTI founder was convicted and now the PTI party was being banned.

These all injustices wouldn’t create any effect on PTI instead you would pay the price, he added.

He lambasted the incumbent government, saying their acts would benefit PTI founder Imran Khan and the political situation was going towards destruction.

Sheikh Rashid clarified that the Laal Haveli of around three marlas was of his personal property and they were being thrown away from their home, despite 19 houses being located behind his house.

He revealed that Laal Haveli was de-sealed two times on the Lahore High Court orders.