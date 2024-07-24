CM Maryam inaugurates free medicine project to help patients

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam inaugurates free medicine project to help patients

The country’s largest warehouse to store medicines also became functional

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 18:29:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday made history by inaugurating the project of providing free medicine to patients across the province.

The country’s largest warehouse to store the medicines became functional on Wednesday. It has the capacity of storing the medicine worth 17 billion rupees.

The chief minister also directed the officials to complete the medicine warehouse in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan at the earliest.

The project is part of CM’s initiative ‘Health at your Doorstep’ which is meant to bring improvement in the sector.

Also Read: Will provide free medicines to 200,000 patients at their doorstep: CM Maryam

The chief minister visited the main medicine warehouse in Maraka on Wednesday while also inaugurating the project for the provision of free medicines.

The CM was briefed that nine warehouses have been established to store the medicine.

The furniture and modern medical equipment would also be provided for the revamping of hospitals.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Minister for Primary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialised Healthcare Kh Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other officials were also present on the occasion.