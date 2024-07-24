USA hails Pakistan's fight against terrorism, says Donald Blome

Pakistan-US relations are not only confined to security domain instead various sectors

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 15:09:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) - United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome asserted the US hailed Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

Addressing at Institute for Strategic Studies, Donald Blome emphasised USA support for Pakistan against terrorism especially TTP and other terrorist outfits.

He added that “US hails sacrifices made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.”

He said Pakistan and the US have an historical partnership. He negated the perception that Pak-US bilateral ties were confined to security.

He insisted, “We support Pakistan in various sectors including economy, health, education, culture and natural disasters mitigation.”

The trade volume between the US and Pakistan has exceeded $9 billion, he added. The US supported Pakistan in its cooperation with the IMF.

He also announced that the US is upgrading Mangla Dam with new turbines by investing $ 250 million for clean water access. The US is also investing 85 million to eradicate the challenge of mal-nutrition.

The US is investing 30 million in academic programs in the education sector of education.

The US supports the protection of Gandhara civilization. The US also supported Pakistan financially in natural calamities including floods.

The US also recognises the potential in the private sector of Pakistan, Donald Blome stressed.