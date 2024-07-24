PA speaker abusing his constitutional powers, says Bhachar

He also criticised the speaker for purchasing cars worth Rs180 million.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said on Wednesday that Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan was abusing his constitutional powers.



Speaking at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, the opposition leader blamed Malik Ahmad Khan for closure of opposition chambers of the Punjab Assembly.

“No PTI MPA went to get TADA. Our 11 members were suspended without any notice. Ours is a political party which I can’t run alone in the assembly,” he added.

He also warned the government of moving court against PTI’s witch-hunt.

