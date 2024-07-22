Bushra Bibi challenges her likely detention in undisclosed cases

Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will hear petition on Tuesday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi challenged her likely detention in the undisclosed cases in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will hear the petition on Tuesday.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the details of the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are not being provided. Moreover, the inquiries against Bushra Bibi in anti-corruption, NAB and FIA-related cases are also not being provided, the application said.

The court should order all the agencies to provide the details of the cases. Moreover, the court should also order to stop Bushra Bibi from being arrested in any hidden case.