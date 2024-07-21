'Being treated like a terrorist in jail', claims Imran Khan

The rare interview was conducted through his lawyers from behind the bars

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that he is being denied basic human rights in jail.

In an interview to a foreign publication, the former prime minister alleged that he is being treated like a terrorist.

The PTI founder is behind the bars for almost a year since his conviction in three cases - the Toshakhana reference, the cipher case, and the Iddat case. His spouse Bushra Bibi is also detained.

Imran Khan was later acquitted in all the cases before being rearrested again by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fresh Toshakhana case, leaving his possible release from prison hanging in the balance.

“I am confined in a 7ft by 8ft death cell, typically reserved for terrorists to ensure they have no contact with anyone,” he said in the interview given to a foreign publication.

“It is solitary confinement with barely any space to move,” said Imran Khan while adding that he is under strict surveillance all the time.

He said in the interview that his party secured a significant majority of approximately 175 seats, not the 93 that were officially acknowledged after the Feb 8 elections.

According to Imran Khan, he spends most of the time in future planning as he will be back soon.

“Despite being caged, the entire country looks to me for hope and resilience. Most importantly, my prayers keep me steadfast, my belief in God assures me that justice will prevail over tyranny,” he said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar refuted the reports of PTI founder being kept in the death cell in jail.

“He is being kept in the presidential suite with lot of facilities including separate kitchen, exercise machine and a special gallery for walk,” said Tarar, while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

He added that Imran Khan is staying at a ‘presidential suite’ in Adiala jail, which is better than a middle-class house.

In the past, the government had submitted documentary evidence of facilities being provided to the PTI founder in Adiala jail, rebutting his claims that he was being kept in solitary confinement.

The pictures shared with the Supreme Court showed that Imran had an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, LED, a room cooler, and a study table.