ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif to address press conference today

ISPR DG will give briefing on security situation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will address an important press conference at 3pm today.

The ISPR head will give briefing on the security situation in the country.

Incidents of terrorism have spiked in the past few days, prompting the government to urge Afghanistan to rein in militants.

Last month, the government approved the launch of operation "Azm-e-Istehkam" to give a befitting response to terrorists launching attacks in the country.

BANNU CANTONMENT ATTACK

In a brazen attack, eight Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom as security forces effectively thwarted a terrorist attack at the Bannu Cantonment. The forces killed the 10 militants.

As many as 10 terrorists were killed in an attack after they tried to force their way into Bannu Cantonment, the ISPR said about the terrorism act targeting the military in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has been witnessing a surge in violence.

A statement said eight army men were martyred in the terror attack and noted that the swift action taken by security forces helped avoid massive destruction and loss of human lives.

The ISPR described the response given by security forces as valiant action which, it said, was an expression of military’s resolve to fight terrorism.

The ISPR also said the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, currently operating from Afghanistan, was responsible for the latest attack and had acted in a similar way in the past too – one of the many terror outfits which are now based in the landlocked country with full support from Kabul.

The story will be updated as more information trickles in...