PML-N has a history of spearheading campaigns against judiciary: Barrister Saif

Updated On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 10:16:39 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that politicising sensitive matters related to security is a long-held tradition of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Responding to a scathing verbal attack by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, in which he termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) behind the recent turmoil in Bannu, Saif said that the PML-N has the precedent of doing politics on dead bodies, adding that the Model Town killings could not be forgotten.

He hit out at the PML-N by saying that the PML-N’s policy was to spread chaos in the country. He recalled the attack launched by the PML-N workers on the Supreme Court in 1997.

“This fake government is afraid of rising popularity of Imran Khan and the PTI. The ministers of this fake government speak without thinking as they don’t have anything to their credit,” he remarked.

