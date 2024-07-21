Rain in Lahore turns weather pleasant, providing much-needed relief from heat

The 4th spell of monsoon rain will start from Monday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain, accompanied by cool breeze, in Lahore in the wee hours of Sunday turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down as the 4th monsoon spell begins in the Punjab, Dunya News reported.

Rain was reported from Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, The Mall and Garhi Shahu.

There is also drizzling in Faisal Town, Wapda Town, Akbar Chowk and Township.

Rain has made the Sunday holiday a pleasant experience, as Lahoris are devouring pakora, samosa , jalebi and tea with fries to enjoy the rainy weather.

Downpour in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines and Sunday enjoyment.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

The monsoon rainfall is expected across Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujrat.

PDMA Director M.A Irfan Khatia has directed administration and relevant authorities including WASA, Rescue, Department of Irrigation, commissioners, DCs, and civil, defence and others to stay alert to mitigate any circumstance.

He also announced that 24-hour monitoring of the situation was being done in the PDMA control room.

