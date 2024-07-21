Maryam Nawaz approves courses, trainings for skills development under TEVTA

To establish authority for overseas jobs

Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 12:01:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM chaired a session where suggestions on the mapping plan of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) were considered.



It was decided to teach the latest courses according to market demands as well as introduction of language courses including Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Chinese in TEVTA centres was approved.

Establishment of Punjab Overseas Employment Promoting Authority for skilled jobs in international market was agreed upon.

Outsourcing of heavy machinery driving and operator course with the collaboration of large scale construction developers was approved.

Punjab CM approved the building of 45 welding workshops in nine cities of Punjab.

Establishment of the latest lab for welding and construction course in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Attock, Taxila, Layyah, and Mianwali also granted approval.

The recruitment of one thousand employees to reduce the lack of human resource in TEVTA was also suggested.

During the meeting, it was proposed to increase the budget for purchase of training material for practical training.

The funds of two thousand per student monthly for training material was suggested.

It was directed to ensure bio-metric attendance of teachers in the session.

In new TEVTA courses, building, textile, garments, tourism and hospitality, ICT, automobile assembling, and repairing are included.

Professional training of food processing, renewable energy, light engineering, bio-medical technology and surgical instruments will be provided

Maryam Nawaz directed for collaboration with industries for internships, apprenticeship, and job opportunities.

She vowed to present a successful model for the vocational training system in Punjab.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for technical training courses for economic development and reduction of unemployment woes.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chairperson CM Task Force for Skills Development Adnan Afzal Chatta, Secretary Industry Ihsan Bhutta, CM secretary Sajid Zafar and other officials attended the meeting.