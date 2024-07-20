Pakistan's Mission in Bangladesh in contact with students: Spokesperson
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh was in contact with all the Pakistani students who were safe and accommodated at safe locations.
“DHM has visited Chittagong to meet the students there as well. All students are safe,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, posted on X account
The high commission had accommodated students at safe locations which included the High Commission, Ambassador’s residence and some other safe locations, it was further added.