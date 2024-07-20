Every breath counts: Lahore awaits clean air

Cosmetic measures, instead of real action, are taken, residents complain

By Saleem Mubarak



LAHORE: Uncollected waste and sewage pose a serious threat to the lives of residents in Lahore and adjacent areas despite the Punjab government’s recently launched ‘Suthra Punjab campaign’.

The decades-old issue jeopardises lives of children and the elderly in particular.

Some people this reporter spoke to expressed their concern over the issue, saying only main roads and thoroughfares are receiving attention for cleanliness as these are frequented by VIPs and government officials.

In contrast, they say, smaller neighbourhoods and areas are being neglected by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

LIVING IN STENCH OF PLLUTED RAVI

Katab Hussain, a resident of Malik Park near the Ravi river, paints a grim picture of living conditions.

“We are living in hell-like conditions,” he told Dunya News.

He said the riverbanks were being used as a dumping ground. Thankfully, he said, the riverbank dodged a bullet this past Eidul Azha.

“No sacrificial animal remains were dumped here this time,” he said while heaving a sigh of relief (literally).

He said foul smell emitting from the existing dumping ground was a nuisance for the denizens of the area. “No one seems interested in cleaning the locality and restoring its lost beauty,” he lamented.

ALL WORDS AND NO DEEDS

Criticising the civic agencies and Lahore Waste Management Company, he said the company, despite having ample resources, had failed to keep the city tidy.

“Cosmetic measures are taken every now and then to clean the streets – residential as well as marketplaces - so that officials can save their skins and avoid the wrath of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who seems to be striving to resolve the public issues,” he said.

UNTREATED SEWAGE POSES HEALTH HAZARDS

An elderly man hit out at the government who, he said, seemed least interested in resolving the issue of cleanliness and efficiently disposing of the sewage.

He pointed out that millions of litres of untreated sewage water was being discharged daily into the river and the government was well aware of this fact.

“The grim situation speaks volumes for a lack of commitment of policymakers and bureaucrats who are supposed to protect the environment and public health,” said the resident who wished anonymity.

He said Pakistan was a ground zero for climate change as “it ranks among the top 10 worst countries.”

“We are not ready to protect our environment for future generations. And the situation will go from bad to worse if we continue to ignore the proper disposal of waste and sewage,” he said.

He said the menace could unleash health problems and potentially lead to the spread of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid and hepatitis.

AIR POLLUTION AND TOXIC WASTE

Several months ago, smog choked Lahore and transformed the city of gardens into one of the world's most polluted cities. The conditions made it difficult for people to breathe.

The air of Lahore is thick with high levels of particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and other toxins. This toxic cocktail of pollutants wreaks havoc on the environment of the heart of Punjab.

The burning of solid waste, crop residues, vehicle emissions and industrial activities fan the flames of this environmental crisis.

WASTE MANAGEMENT WOES

Zakar Hussain, a resident of Allama Iqbal Town, expressed his concern over the serious issue of inadequate waste management in Lahore.

“Our children are suffering the consequences of this serious issue as they are not enjoying a healthy environment. The issue needs immediate attention of policymakers,” he said.

“Ineffective waste handling practices are inadequate and pose a threat to the city’s well-being and health of its residents,” said Hussain.

He said one could see a sewage line in Iqbal Town’s Huma Block choked for several weeks, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Owners of eateries in the vicinity and their customers were disturbed by the nauseating stench of sewage, he added.

“The stagnant water plagues the businesses of nearby tea stalls and shops,” he lamented.

“The water of the clogged sewage leaves no room for residents to pass, causing inconvenience and disrupting their daily lives. They are forced to take longer routes to reach their destinations,” he added.

He said the overflowing garbage bins and piles of litter on streets were not only unpleasant but also a constant reminder of the urgency to solve sanitation issues. The situation worsens in sultry weather, he deplored.

DOCTOR SOUNDS ALARM ON POLLUTION'S HEALTH TOLL

Dr Muhammad Irfan, a medicine specialist, said the pollution was a ticking bomb for the health of people.

He claimed that a badly damaged environment could trigger a cascade of ailments as hazardous as lung cancer, cardiovascular disease and asthma.

“We bury our heads in the sand rather than tackling the issue,” he said and suggested that the government should launch an awareness campaign and sensitise the public about this insidious threat that is making their lives miserable.

He urged the provincial and federal governments to improve the existing systems of solid waste management and wastewater treatment to avoid health hazards.