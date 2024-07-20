A man was given justice at the cost of country, bemoans Nawaz

PML-N started diatribe against SC since the verdict on reserved seats was announced

MURREE (Dunya News) - PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday a man was given justice though he didn’t ask for it.

He was referring to the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats that gave much relief to the PTI.

PML-N leaders have once again started diatribe against the apex court since the verdict on reserved seats was announced last week.

“Why injustice was done to this country,” asked Nawaz Sharif.

He was chairing a meeting along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing the meeting, the PML-N supremo said a progressive country was thrown into a ditch.

He added that the PML-N bade goodbye to the IMF but it came back due to the flawed policies.

The former prime minister directed the officials to provide relief to the masses amid exorbitant electricity bills and prevailing inflation.

The Chief Minister Solar Panel Financing Scheme was also reviewed during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the officials to complete the paperwork for the project at the earliest.