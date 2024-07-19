ECP to mull all over again after first meeting on reserved seats remains inconclusive

CEC will preside over the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over another crucial meeting on Friday after yesterday’s huddle with the ECP members regarding allocation of reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained inconclusive.

According to the details, the meeting discussed important aspects of giving reserved seats to the embattled PTI.

ECP convenes meeting following SC verdict on reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a meeting on Thursday (today) following the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats.

According to sources, the chief election commissioner will preside over hte meeting here at 11 am.

The legal wing of ECP will brief the participants on the decision on reserved seats. The ECP will deliberate the situation in the aftermath of apex court’s verdict announced last week.

Reserved seats: SC tips the scales in PTI's favour in landmark verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

It is likely that the PTI would get 65 out of 77 reserved seats. Of the 77 seats, 22 are of the National Assembly while 55 are of the provincial assemblies.

