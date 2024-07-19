Judicial Commission to meet today over appointment of ad hoc judges

The meeting will review the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Judicial Commission will meet today (Friday) over the appointment of ad hoc judges for a period of three years in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, will preside over the meeting which will be held at 3:00pm. The meeting will review the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justices Tariq Masood Khosa, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Maqbool Baqir and Mushir Alam were named for appointment in the apex court as ad hoc judges.

However, Justice (retd) Mushir Alam and Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir have declined the offer.

On the other hand, retired Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has agreed to be part of the Supreme Court as an ad hoc judge. Another retired judge, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, also expressed his willingness for the ad hoc judge appointment.

According to sources, the appointment of ad hoc judges aims to reduce the burden of pending cases in the apex court. A retired judge can be appointed as an ad hoc judge for a period of three years.

“Such ad hoc judges can only be appointed if three years have not expired since their retirement. Luckily, we have a number of very experienced Judges enjoying excellent reputation who may be appointed.”

PTI CHALLENGES MOVE

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) has announced that it will move the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to challenge the appointment of ad hoc judges in the apex court - a move which the party describes as "tantamount to denouncing the freedom of judiciary".

GOVT DEFENDS DECISION

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, on the other hand, supported the appointment of ad hoc judges, saying the constitution allows it and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, not the chief justice, appoints them.

