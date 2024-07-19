Rain likely at isolated places; humid weather to continue: PMD

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar Region, Islamabad, Punjab, southeastern/ upper Sindh and northeastern Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts and likely to affect central and upper parts from tonight.

During the last 24 hours, Rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, southeast/lower Sindh, northeastern Balochistan and Kashmir, while heavyfalls also occurred at isolated places. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country during last 24 hours with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

