PTI becomes threat to country after losing power: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI becomes threat to country after losing power: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said we will consult with coalition partners before taking any action against the PTI.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 04:19:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has become a threat to the country after losing power.

Khawaja Asif said PTI had created lobbies in the foreign country. The PTI was also receiving financial assistance and support from abroad, he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We will consult with coalition partners before taking any action against the PTI,” he said.

In response to a question about rising wave of terrorism in this country, he said, we are inviting PTI for launching operation Azm-e-Istekham in KP and other parts but PTI is not sitting with us for consultation, he added.

The Federal government will provide all necessary help to the provincial government for eradicating the menace of terrorism and ensure writ of the government at all cost, he said.

