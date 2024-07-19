Low to medium flows likely in low nullahs of river Chenab in next 24 hours

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, currently there in no riverine flood condition.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that low to medium flows are expected in low nullahs of River Chenab during the next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, currently there in no riverine flood condition as all major rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal.

The combined live storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma) stood at 8.247 Million Acre Feet (MAF) which is 61.91 per cent of the total storage.

Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan. A low pressure areas is likely to form over the northeastern Bay of Bengal (India) within the next 24 hours. Light to moderate moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is currently penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab, Southern Sindh and Balochistan (Kalat Division) including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS. Moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely to start over the upper catchments of all major rivers from July 24.

