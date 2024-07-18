PTI's ban to herald countdown of govt's ouster: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's ban to herald countdown of govt's ouster: Barrister Gohar

PTI stalwarts take aim at CJP for appointing ad-hoc judges

Omar Ayub urges CJP to recuse himself, like-minded ad-hoc judges from PTI's cases

Nawaz Sharif should extend apologies before fleeing country this time

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 14:03:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Thursday that banning the PTI would result in the ouster of this government.

He was speaking to media alongside PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser after attending joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC).

He said that the PTI was a party of 70% Pakistanis as it is present in every nook and corner of the country.

Slamming the decision of appointment of ad-hoc judges in the apex court, the PTI chief said that simultaneous appointment of four ad-hoc judges was tantamount to dent the freedom of judiciary.

“This decision is based on mala fide intentions. This is not the time to take such decisions rather a time for listening to SC verdicts. We demand the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue our notifications,” he emphasised.

Besides, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticised Chief Justice of Pakistan to bring like-minded judges, urging the CJP not to give the PTI’s cases to ad-hoc judges.

Moreover, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz also lambasted the government for making false cases against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that Nawaz Sharif was planning to flee the country for London, insisting that former PM should apologise to nation before taking a flight this time. He also urged the government to act constitutionally instead of turning the country into a lawless land.

