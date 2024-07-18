Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, other cities receive rain

The rainfall spell would continue until July 21

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain accompanied by cool breeze across Punjab including provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Thursday turned the weather pleasant.

As the mercury has been dipped, the downpour brought much-needed relief for the denizens of these cities from the sultry weather.

According to the Meteorological Department the moonsoon rainfall system will be activated from today and monsoon will be continue until July 21.

Low-lying areas in Punjab cities including Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, and Jhelum have been submerged under water and the public is facing difficulty in commuting.

The Meteorological Department has also forecasted the rainfall in Islamabad, KP, and Gilgit Baltistan.

NDMA informed that more than 50 mm rain is forecasted across Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. There is also risk of land-sliding in Murree, Galyat, Kashmir and KP.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of flash flooding in the light of heavy rains across the country until July 21.



NDMA has directed PDMA and administration to stay on high alert amid rainfall.