US reaffirms economic support for Pakistan

Both countries continue to work in tandem in many areas of mutual interest, says Miller

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States on Wednesday acknowledged Pakistan’s continued efforts against terrorism while condemning martyrdom of security personnel in recent terror attacks in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, US State Dept Spokesperson Matthew Miller urged the Afghan Taliban not to use Afghan soil for launching terror attacks in Pakistan, adding that the US would continue to work with Pakistan for ensuring regional security.

He further said that people of Pakistan had sacrificed a lot in the war against terror, stressing that eradication of terrorism was in the shared interest of both countries. He said the US and Pakistan were working together on multiple fronts, adding that the US would continue to support Pakistan in its economic endeavours,

