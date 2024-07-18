Seven injured in Jamshoro police station's warehouse explosion

Pakistan Pakistan Seven injured in Jamshoro police station's warehouse explosion

Ammunitions stored in the warehouse heated up and exploded

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 01:01:53 PKT

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) - Seven persons, including six policemen and a detained suspect, were injured in an explosion occurred in a warehouse of a police station, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to Jamshoro SSP Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, seven persons – two ASIs, five other policemen and an accused – were injured when ammunitions stored in warehouse of Jamshoro police station exploded after heating up.

On information, Hyderabad DIG Muhammad Tariq Razak and a police team scrambled to the police station and ordered any inquiry into the incident.

The injured were shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital. According to SSP Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, two of the injured were in a critical condition.

The injured were identified as head constable Mohammad Bux, ASIs Rasool Bux and Ghulam Moiuddin, police constables Irshad and Ali Abdul Taif and a suspect identified as Jamshed, who was detained in lockup at the time of the blast.

Vehicles parked inside the police station, including scooters, motorcycles and rickshaws, were destroyed due to the blast.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon directed DIG Hyderabad and SSP Nawaz to provide all available facilities for the medical treatment of the injured police officers and the suspect.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hussain Lanjar also received a briefing from the IGP and DIG about the incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reached Hyderabad and received a briefing on the explosion.

The CM directed him and the Sindh health secretary to provide all medical facilities to the injured.

