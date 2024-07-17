Gung-ho govt can't ban largest political party, says Ali Amin Gandapur

KP CM accuses govt of stealing public mandate

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A day after Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar’s fiery announcement of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) became public, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur rebutted government's plans by saying that no one could impose a ban on the PTI.

Speaking to media in Peshawar, the firebrand KP chief minister blamed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition for stealing the mandate of the PTI, demanding that the chief election commissioner should now resign after depriving the PTI of its basic rights as a party.

“These people give these kind of statements just to stay in the news. They can’t control inflation, surge in petrol and dollar prices as well as flagging economy,” he asserted.

Highlighting deteriorating law and order situation of the country, he said that the government was unable to improve security situation which was spiraling out of control with every passing day, adding that people representing government made on Form 47 were mentally deranged.

“Our country is in the grip of several challenges including terrorism in KP. Our people and brave soldiers are giving sacrifices for Pakistan in the face of rising tide of terrorism,” he added.

