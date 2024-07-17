2018, 2024 polls results lay bare establishment's interference in politics: Maulana Fazl

Maulana warns against chaos in KP following Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 12:56:54 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat-Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that results of 2018 and 2024 polls had laid bare the interference of the establishment in political matters of the country.

He made these remarks at the meeting of party's provincial Majlis-i-Aamila in Peshawar.

Taking a thinly-veiled jibe at the powers that be, JUI-F chief said that establishment should now understand that their involvement in politics iwas harmful for Pakistan, adding that the Operation Azm-i-Istehkam would further spread chaos in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The provincial chapter meeting discussed backbreaking inflation, law and order situation and future course of action of the party.

It was decided in the meeting that the JUI-F would hold a Farmer Convention on Aug 10 in Mardan, Traders Convention on Aug 11 in Peshawar and a Peace Jirga on Aug 18 in Lakki Marwat.



