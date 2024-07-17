People of Pakistan suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists: State Dept

Pakistan Pakistan People of Pakistan suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists: State Dept

Matthew Miller said we have shared interest with Pakistan in combating threats to regional security.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 06:30:54 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said that the Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremists and terrorists.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we have a shared interest with the Pakistani people and the Government of Pakistan in combating threats to regional security.

He said that we do continue to urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from the Afghan soil. That has been a priority for us in engagements with them, and it continues to be.

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said Pakistan continues to be a close partner that we work with on a number of important matters, including improving the Pakistan economy.

